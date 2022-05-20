James S. Abernethy Sells 4,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991. The firm has a market cap of $146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

