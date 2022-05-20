James W. Bracke Acquires 2,000 Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director James W. Bracke acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AATC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.90. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

