Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.00 Million

Brokerages expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) to post $206.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. Janus International Group posted sales of $174.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $860.86 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,835,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.40. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.