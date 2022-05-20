Jason Stankowski Sells 29,625 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) Director Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $204,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Stankowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $436,712.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

