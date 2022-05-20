Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for James Hardie Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

