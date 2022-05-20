Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chimerix, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.