Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $187.86 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.76 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

