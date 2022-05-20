Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Target Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.42.

Target stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. Target has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

