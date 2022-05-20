Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

SUBCY opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 186.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.