Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.