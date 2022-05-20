Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €1.37 ($1.43) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €49.47 ($51.53). 835,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.09.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.