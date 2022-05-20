Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €1.37 ($1.43) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €49.47 ($51.53). 835,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.09.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.