Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

HR stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

