JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 1,028,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,001. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

