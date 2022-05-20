Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.46) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN traded down €0.18 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.44 ($26.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €22.32 ($23.25) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($39.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.