Jeremi Gorman Sells 8,150 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $868,532.01.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.