John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBT. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:JBT opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

