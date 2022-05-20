John Chan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($25,524.48).
John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, John Chan acquired 43,055 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,291.25 ($22,581.29).
- On Monday, May 9th, John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,223.78).
- On Monday, April 11th, John Chan bought 1,066 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$819.75 ($573.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.79.
Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
