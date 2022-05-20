Jonathan Morgan Buys 4,000 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00.

AOMR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.39. 155,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,727. The stock has a market cap of $333.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.55. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently -141.73%.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

