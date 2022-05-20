Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,846 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $2,797,788.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,529,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,284,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.14. 3,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $289.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

