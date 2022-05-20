Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 3,500 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $27,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 469,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $16,861.76.
Shares of CSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $35.86 million, a P/E ratio of 262.42 and a beta of 1.65.
CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
