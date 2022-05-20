JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €23.50

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.96) to €23.50 ($24.48) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($19.79) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.38) to €22.60 ($23.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

ARZGY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 42,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

