JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €255.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €255.00 ($265.63) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($207.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($241.67) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MTX stock traded down €2.80 ($2.92) on Friday, hitting €181.95 ($189.53). The company had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($234.27).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

