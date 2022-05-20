JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €69.40

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.40 ($76.46) to €69.40 ($72.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prosus from €97.00 ($101.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 749,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

