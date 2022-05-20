JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €70.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($70.83) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($66.67) to €70.00 ($72.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($57.29) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $$47.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.