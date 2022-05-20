JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €780.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($812.50) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays set a €950.00 ($989.58) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($880.21) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($625.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($625.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

