JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $158.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 59.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 41.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 109,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 111,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

