JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target to GBX 240

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSPLF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

CSPLF remained flat at $$2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

