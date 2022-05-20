JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,775

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.48) to GBX 1,620 ($19.97) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 10,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,241. Smiths Group has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
