JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) to Neutral

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CDHSF stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

