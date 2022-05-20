JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 355

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.11) to GBX 302 ($3.72) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$17.90 during trading hours on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

