JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.60 ($10.70).

BA opened at GBX 747.80 ($9.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.52. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 511.20 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 782.40 ($9.64).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($228,162.52). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,200.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

