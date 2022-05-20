JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.66).
LON:MGGT opened at GBX 776 ($9.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 752.30. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($10.43).
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
