JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.66).

Get Meggitt alerts:

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 776 ($9.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 752.30. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($10.43).

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.31), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($80,926.10). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,437.56). Insiders sold 84,935 shares of company stock worth $64,085,617 over the last quarter.

About Meggitt (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.