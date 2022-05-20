JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,170 ($14.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 841.83 ($10.38).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 800.50 ($9.87) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 777.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 41.58.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.97), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($299,186.39).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

