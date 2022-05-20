JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.70) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 742 ($9.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 797.83 ($9.84).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 766.40 ($9.45) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 774.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 671.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.89).

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,653,018.95). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,366.49).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

