JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Target Price to GBX 1,775

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,720.83 ($21.21).
SMIN opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($18.79) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,464.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,500.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,657.50 ($20.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
