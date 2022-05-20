K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.17. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.68.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.