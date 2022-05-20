Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $42,188.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $42,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,244.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KALU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,689. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -104.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -331.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 67.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

