Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) VP Del L. Miller Sells 510 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,689. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -331.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

