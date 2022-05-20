Karl Paganin Buys 3,825,484 Shares of Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin bought 3,825,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,656.46 ($173,885.64).
Karl Paganin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Karl Paganin purchased 435,295 shares of Veris stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$28,294.18 ($19,786.14).
- On Friday, April 8th, Karl Paganin acquired 2,000,000 shares of Veris stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($90,909.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients.
