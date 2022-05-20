Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,780,558.76 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,604. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

