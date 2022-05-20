Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,780,558.76 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of K traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,604. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.