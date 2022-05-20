KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $45.94 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

