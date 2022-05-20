KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -43.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

