KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.