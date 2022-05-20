KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 135.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in United States Steel by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.