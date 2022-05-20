Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KIERF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Kier Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

