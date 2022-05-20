Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

