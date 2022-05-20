Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

KINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINS stock remained flat at $$4.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.32%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

