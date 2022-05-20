Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kiora Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6396 21064 43294 870 2.54

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 618.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.12%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71% Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,162.45% -1,570.56% -9.70%

Risk & Volatility

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 -$16.40 million -0.25 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -1.48

Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

