KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

KNBE stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -137.09.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

