Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of KSS opened at $45.04 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

